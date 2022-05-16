Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 86,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJR opened at $22.35 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

