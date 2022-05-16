Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

