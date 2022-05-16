Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,695 shares of company stock worth $78,585,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

