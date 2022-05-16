Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $366.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

