Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

