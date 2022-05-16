Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,320,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $635.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $680.30 and a 200 day moving average of $667.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

