Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 389.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regis by 49.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regis by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Regis stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 24.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

