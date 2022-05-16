Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 1%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 168.32 ($2.07). Approximately 146,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 98,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 447.96.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

