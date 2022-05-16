Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $31,454.58 and approximately $15,532.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.15 or 1.77849696 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 977,535,424 coins and its circulating supply is 342,320,458 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

