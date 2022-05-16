Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNVA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10,000.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Rennova Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; an acute care hospital and a physician's practice in Jamestown, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

