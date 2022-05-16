Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNVA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10,000.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.
Rennova Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
