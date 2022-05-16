Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Repligen comprises 1.5% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $149.96. 331,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,055. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.