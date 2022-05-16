Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Short Interest Update

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of RESCU remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rescap Liquidating Trust has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rescap Liquidating Trust (RESCU)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rescap Liquidating Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.