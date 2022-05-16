Reviewing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -33.43% -6.79% Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.24 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 7.24 $277.72 million $0.89 85.11

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $134.12, suggesting a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Match Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.