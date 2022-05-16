Reviewing Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and Rattler Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rattler Midstream 1 1 1 0 2.00

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Rattler Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 15.33% -9.77% 2.31% Rattler Midstream 9.65% 2.97% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Rattler Midstream pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rattler Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rattler Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Rattler Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 23.71 $99.22 million N/A N/A Rattler Midstream $396.34 million 5.40 $36.78 million $0.93 15.77

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rattler Midstream.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

