RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $289.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.91. RH has a 12-month low of $270.96 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 47.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $203,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

