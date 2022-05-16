Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 298,562 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $66,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

