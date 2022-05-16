Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $63,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

MNST opened at $88.84 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.