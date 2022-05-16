Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Kroger worth $55,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $53.39 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.