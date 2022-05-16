Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waters were worth $58,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Waters by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Waters by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

WAT opened at $320.42 on Monday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.36 and a 200-day moving average of $329.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

