Rhumbline Advisers Has $60.17 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

