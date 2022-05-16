Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.38 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

