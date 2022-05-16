Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Newmont worth $78,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Newmont by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.