Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,704 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Match Group worth $62,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

