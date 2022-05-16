Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,128 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of General Mills worth $76,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

