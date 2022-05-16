Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $68,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.89.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.