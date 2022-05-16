Robert W. Baird Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.72.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
