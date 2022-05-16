Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives $416.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $315.80. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732. Roche has a 52-week low of $313.84 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day moving average of $389.04.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

