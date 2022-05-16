Roger McDowell Sells 17,800 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total value of £100,036 ($123,333.74).
Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.13) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67).
