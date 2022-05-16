Roger McDowell Sells 17,800 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total value of £100,036 ($123,333.74).

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.13) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

