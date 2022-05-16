Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.53). Roku reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. 5,844,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,677. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

