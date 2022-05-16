Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.61).
LON:RR opened at GBX 83.85 ($1.03) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.99.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
