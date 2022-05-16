Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 3,376 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.16 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

