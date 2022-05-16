Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,053,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579,730. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

