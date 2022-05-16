Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

