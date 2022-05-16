Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $34.46 on Monday, hitting $2,295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,579.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,737.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,202.27 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

