Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 900 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $211.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.