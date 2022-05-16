Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,349 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Xometry worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417 over the last quarter.

Xometry stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 301,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,239. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

