RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. RPM International reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cowa LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. 10,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,573. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

