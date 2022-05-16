RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 442,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,990,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

