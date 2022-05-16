Ryo Currency Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.23 million and $3,631.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,042.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.97 or 0.06796849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00230470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00672138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00556685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,058,770 coins and its circulating supply is 37,941,458 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

