Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.34

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $996.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

