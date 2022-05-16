SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $2,849.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,808.44 or 0.99805533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00191988 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00126170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.