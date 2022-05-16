San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.47

Shares of San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.
San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Miguel (SMGBY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.