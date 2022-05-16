SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on June 14th

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $334.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $283.52 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.98.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 149.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 85.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 255.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.