SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

