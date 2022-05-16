SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.93. 55,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

