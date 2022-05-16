SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.90. 31,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.41.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

