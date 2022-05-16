SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,761 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.14. 10,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,735. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

