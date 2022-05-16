SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

