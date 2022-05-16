SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $625,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.29. 1,227,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,311,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

