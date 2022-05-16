SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $16.04 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,039,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,988. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

